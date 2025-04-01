Paolo Banchero's Honest Statement After Clippers vs Magic
The Orlando Magic hosted the LA Clippers on Monday night, but things did not go as planned for the Eastern Conference squad. The Magic scored just 87 points at home in a nine-point loss to the Clippers, putting together another disappointing performance.
In a losing effort, the Magic were led by star forward Paolo Banchero with 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, but shot just 8-23 from the field and 1-8 from beyond the arc with 7 turnovers. After the game, Banchero got brutally honest about what led to the loss.
“Because they held us under 100 (points); or held us under 90 actually," Banchero said. "I think we’ve had some games like that where our defense has been good. I just wish our offense could’ve put up a couple of more points.”
Of course, Orlando's offense struggled on Monday night, but Banchero also gave props to the Clippers' defense for shutting them down.
“I think they are really disciplined," Banchero said. "They have a lot of experienced players who’ve been around for a long time, and they do a great job of communicating [with] each other on the court.
"I think they just do a good job of shrinking the floor, making it hard for your better players to do the things they want to do, and they’re good at trying to make others beat them. I think they set some traps. Just loaded up on us.”
The Magic have struggled offensively all season, so going against an elite defensive team like the Clippers was certainly an unfavorable matchup for them. Banchero is a very talented player, but he may not be enough to lead the Magic's underwhelming offense in the postseason.