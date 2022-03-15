Skip to main content
Pascal Siakam Reveals How Playing With Kawhi Leonard Helped his Career

Pascal Siakam won a championship with Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

Pascal Siakam has evolved in a way very few people in the NBA have. He's traveled from the G-League, to winning the Most Improved Player Award, to winning an NBA Championship, and even becoming an NBA All-Star.

His ability to scratch and claw to the top is something that many NBA athletes haven't had to do; seeing both the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. In an interview with the Toronto Star, Siakam revealed just how he manages to keep his emotions in check.

“I tried to stay away from it, but I know it was there,” Siakam said to the Star. “It gives you thick skin and it teaches you — and this is one thing I learned — no matter what people are going to say, it doesn’t really matter to me.”

One person who really helped out Siakam's mindset was Kawhi Leonard. The two were teammates in 2019 where they won an NBA Championship together, and Siakam credits Leonard for helping bring his game to another level.

“Having a guy like Kawhi taught me you’ve got to have a one-dimension kind of thing," Siakam said. "You can’t ride these highs or lows. It’s got to be just straight ahead.”

There aren't many NBA players more robotic than Kawhi Leonard at controlling the highs and lows, and that was the exact type of mindset Pascal Siakam needed in his career.

