Patrick Beverley on winning a Championship: "I hold myself still accountable to achieve that goal"

Farbod Esnaashari

Critics may give the 2020 NBA champion an asterisk, but that doesn't matter to Patrick Beverley. For the scrappy guard, the goal remains the same no matter what.

Beverley joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter to discuss his championship aspirations.

"I had a lot of goals that I wrote on my mirror in the beginning of the year," Beverley said. "One of them was to win an NBA Championship in the 2019-2020 season."

For the Clippers, it was always championship or bust this season. Regardless of what anyone on the team may say, an organization doesn't trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a historic number of first-round draft picks, without the expectation to win. Especially given Kawhi Leonard's two-year contract, and Montrezl Harrell's contract year. 

With these factors in mind, Patrick Beverley never lost sight of the goal. 

"I hold myself still accountable to achieve that goal, because it is still open," Beverley said.

Doc Rivers and the Clipper organization created a mantra during the quarantine, titled "Win the Wait." The team wants to make sure they're in the best shape possible if and when the NBA returns. Steve Ballmer has created home gyms for his players, and ensured they would have everything possible in preparation to win a championship. 

The only thing left, is for basketball to return. At the end of the day, every single player is a hooper, waiting to get back the thing they love doing the most.

"I'm a basketball player. If I didn't get paid to play basketball, I'd still play it with the same passion and everything."

