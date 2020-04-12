AllClippers
Patrick Beverley Eliminated From NBA 2K20 by Deandre Ayton

Farbod Esnaashari

In what may seem like a shocker to many, Patrick Beverley has been eliminated from the NBA 2K20 tournament by Deandre Ayton.

In the first matchup between the two, Ayton picked the Nets and Beverley picked the Celtics. It was a wire-to-wire game, where Ayton ultimately picked up the victory. In the second matchup, Ayton shocked everyone watching by picking the Phoenix Suns. Expecting to win the game, Beverley picked the Nuggets instead of the Clippers. Ayton proved too much for Beverley, and defeated him 2-0.

For many, Patrick Beverley was the reason to watch the 2K tournament. Every single game, he was jumping out of his chair and talking trash. Beverley managed to get his name trending, every game he played in. His demeanor was different this time around against Ayton, as he was trailing nearly all of the second game. He brought the hype.

The NBA 2K20 tournament was an interesting journey for Patrick Beverley. According to the opening betting odds on Sports Betting Dime, Beverley was the least likely player to win the tournament, with +2000 odds. Five days later, that same website picked Beverley as the expected winner of the tournament, with 7/2 odds. The difference in the odds making seemed on brand for Beverley. 

The final matchup will be an all Suns finals, with Deandre Ayton against Devin Booker. Despite that, it was still a fun ride for Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley. Both of the players did better than any of the oddsmakers expected.

