VIDEO: Patrick Beverley: "On this Team, Everyone has the same Voice"

Farbod Esnaashari

"There's no a**holes." - Patrick Beverley

It's a simple statement, but it explains quite a bit when understanding the L.A. Clippers' chemistry. For the most part, everyone on the Clippers is mild mannered. There are few egos, and no one is overly aggressive about anything.

"The chemistry will come anyway, because we're not assholes," Patrick Beverley said. "Lou is not an asshole. Kawhi, Paul George, Trez, there's no assholes."

It puts the Clippers in a different perspective, but it makes total sense. There's no one on the team to disrupt the chemistry. Even if there was, the stakes are too high for anyone to act out. This isn't a lottery team, this is a team with a legitimate chance to win an NBA championship.

"We have a good chance to win a championship," Beverley said. "No one besides Kawhi and Doc has done that, it's up to us to listen to them."

With that thought in mind, it makes sense why players would fall in line. Even if there is a sense of hierarchy, Patrick Beverley still says that everyone has the same voice on the Clippers.

"When it comes time for guys to speak up, we let everyone have the same voice," Beverley said. "No matter if it's Terance Mann, or Kawhi Leonard. On this team, everyone has the same voice, and that's how we like to keep it."

Obviously, it's tough to treat every single player the same way, and Beverley understands that. However, when it comes to accountability, all are treated equal.

"We try to hold everybody accountable," Beverley said. "Of course everyone won't be treated the same, we understand, but when it come to accountability, we try to hold everyone accountable."

