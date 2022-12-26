Patrick Beverley Gets Brutally Honest About Relationship With Chris Paul

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul have had a level of competitive animosity for one another that dates back to Beverley's time with the Clippers.

Traded from the Houston Rockets to the LA Clippers as part of the Chris Paul deal, Beverley's career will always be tied to Paul's in that way. Their on-court battles have always been entertaining, as Paul is one of the craftier offense guards in the league, while Beverley is one of the best defensive guards in the league.

NBA fans all remember Beverley's infamous shove of Paul at the end of the 2021 Western Conference Finals, along with his brutally honest comments about Paul during several ESPN segments last summer. Joining Kevin Hart on Laugh Out Loud Network's "Cold as Balls" show, Beverley was asked about his relationship with Chris Paul.

"No relationship," Beverley answered. When asked if there is a mutual respect level, Beverly said, "Obviously. He's in a position - point god. Every time I see Chris Paul it's smoke. But that comes from all of the things and all the success that he's had in his basketball career. But yeah, is it pre-season and I'm picking you up full-court? F-ck yeah. So from now on, until you retire, or until I retire, or until my f-cking bones pop out my f-cking knees, I'm going to hound you. Every single time. And it's until we're done."

AllClippers was given an exclusive early look at Beverley's appearance on the "Cold as Balls" show, but the full episode is set to release on December 27th at 11:00 AM EST.

