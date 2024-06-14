Patrick Beverley Gets Honest About Kyrie Irving's NBA Finals Struggles
The Dallas Mavericks are on the verge of being swept by the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. After an impressive run to win the Western Conference, Dallas has looked overmatched by Boston in this series, and the play of Kyrie Irving has been a big reason why.
After averaging 27.0 PPG in the Western Conference Finals on 49.0% from the field, Irving is averaging just 21.0 PPG in the NBA Finals on 40.0% from the field. This dip in production from Irving is one of the biggest reasons why Dallas has been unable to win a game so far in this series, and it's something NBA veteran Patrick Beverley broke down in a recent episode of his Pat Bev podcast.
"Every shot that I've seen him miss has been back rim," Beverley said of Irving. "... You gotta give Jrue Holiday credit, too. Jrue Holiday, he's got real straps. Probably the last decade, consistently the last decade he's probably been the best defensive guard. I had a couple years, Marcus Smart had a couple years, but consistently Jrue has always been there... I just think he's missing shots, though. But they're playing good [defense], though."
This was very high praise for Holiday from Beverley, because the three-time All-Defensive guard was also one of the best guard defenders in basketball during his time with the LA Clippers, but believes Holiday holds that title for the last decade.
