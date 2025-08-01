Patrick Beverley Gets Honest About LA Clippers' New Signings
After the Los Angeles Clippers lost in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, their offseason could have gone two ways. Either you blow up the team and let players walk, or you gear up and add to a roster that won 50 games and shocked the Western Conference and build a title contender.
Lawrence Frank and the front office chose the latter of the two options and built one of the deepest teams in Clippers' history.
How did they do it?
James Harden was a free agent, but was always expected to re-sign and did, to a team friendly two-year deal with a partial guarantee in the second year. Harden kept the Clippers' head above water with Kawhi Leonard out, earning an All-Star nod and an All-NBA selection.
Nicolas Batum, the versatile forward who thrived in the playoffs, re-signed on a one-and-one deal, securing another veteran presence and fan favorite on the roster.
Then came the real free agency, where the Clippers knocked it out of the park. They signed Brook Lopez to a two-year deal, adding a formidable presence to their frontcourt.
Bradley Beal was bought out by the Suns after a weeks-long process, and immediately signed with the Clippers on a two-year deal.
Versatile and athletic forward John Collins was acquired from the Utah Jazz for Norman Powell, whom the Clippers did not want to offer an extension to.
What was the reaction?
Former Clippers and Lakers guard Patrick Beverley appeared on his show "The Pat Bev Pod" to discuss Los Angeles' offseason, and he had some positive words for the Clippers' offseason.
"I love it. I love Chris Paul being able to be there right. I like the John Collins in the second unit. I like Brook Lopez - you can play him and Zu together - taking Kawhi off the 4," Beverley said. "You never know what Ty Lue do. You know he will f****** put Brook Lopez and Big Zu [Ivica Zubac] out there together."
When asked about Bradley Beal being signed, he said, "I forgot him - think about how fast I was and I forgot him. Clippers did some hot s***. I like that - shoutout to L. Frank [Lawrence Frank]."
Are the Clippers too old?
The talk around the league and media is the age of the Clippers roster, with Lopez being in his upper 30s and Chris Paul being 40, added to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in their mid-30s.
Although the team is older, the Clippers upgraded their roster significantly after their loss to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.
Beverley said, "Guys who haven't won it, who play the right way, a bunch of veterans who know how to play basketball...I want to lean on the old head side...this young generation is f****** taking over man."
Although the Clippers added to their roster, they are still under the first apron penalty line and have significant money to spend in the following two free agency periods.
Related Articles
Kawhi Leonard Sends Unexpected Message to NBA Phenom Yang Hansen
Ex-Knicks, Clippers Guard's One-Word Reaction to Big NBA on NBC Announcement