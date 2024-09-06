Patrick Beverley Gets Honest About Viral Steph Curry Story
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley recently signed a contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel. Spending 12 seasons in the NBA, Beverley left for a bigger role overseas.
A high-level role player in his NBA career, Beverley made three All-Defensive teams (one first team). Also known for his ability to trash talk, Beverley was notorious for this during his time in the NBA.
One viral story about Beverley that still gets shared online is when he reportedly told Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry that “the next five years” were his after the LA Clippers added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. This quote has been shared countless times on social media, but according to Beverley it was never said.
During a recent episode of his Pat Bev podcast, Beverley said, “It was like, ‘Nah you had your time and now it’s time to switch it up.’ It wasn’t never like a five years. But it was good. You know me I’m like, ‘Okay, let me run with this.’”
This is not the first time Beverley has refuted this story, as he sent out a post in 2021 claiming he never said it.
Many fans have trolled Beverley for being out of the NBA five years after his comments while Curry has added another championship, an Olympic gold medal, and several individual accomplishments. That said, Beverley claims to have never said anything about the next five years being his.
