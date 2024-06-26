Patrick Beverley Hints at Blockbuster Warriors, Lakers, Clippers Trade
Every single team in the Pacific Division needs to make some moves after none of them advanced past the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Former Clippers player Patrick Beverley seems to have a huge trade idea in mind that involves a few of them.
"If Dlo opt in it, a possibility u can see Steph, PG, Draymond, DLo," Beverley said on social media.
The entire scenario seems to be a pretty farfetched one that benefits the Warriors majorly. Currently, D'Angelo Russell has a player option worth $18 million. It was previously mentioned that D'Angelo wanted to opt out and test the free agent market to receive a much bigger payday. So the likelihood of him joining the Warriors seems to be the slimmest in the scenario.
In terms of Paul George, the likelihood of him joining the Golden State Warriors seems fairly high. However, the main scenario for this to happen would be Paul George opting in with the Clippers and them agreeing to a sign-and-trade. The Clippers' asking price for George likely won't be a low one either. The team will probably ask for Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, and some picks from the Golden State Warriors.
The market for Paul George hasn't been anywhere near as high as he hoped, but the Golden State Warriors now seem like the most interested team.
