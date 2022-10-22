Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Jokes That Paul George Should've Been Ejected on Opening Night

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley had jokes for LA Clippers star Paul George
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The LA Clippers took care of business on opening night, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth-straight time. Undefeated against the Lakers in the Ty Lue era, the Clippers did what the usually do against their hallway rivals, and came out with a win.

With former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley now on the other side of this matchup, there is an added element of intrigue. One of the more beloved and important Clippers players in recent history, Beverley has no interest in being friends with the Clippers while on the court as an opponent. While he has spoken openly about his friendship with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, that gets put on pause when they face off.

Following Thursday night's game, George posted a collection of pictures from opening night on Instagram, and one of them featured he and Beverley. Jokingly, Beverley commented that George should have been ejected for punching him in the face.

While it was a rough shooting night for Beverley, his defensive intensity was big for the Lakers, as he made some key plays on that end throughout the game. The team will need his three-point shot to hover closer to his career numbers with their lack of shooting, but for now his presence has been felt defensively.

No longer with the Clippers, Beverley is still appreciated by many in the fanbase, who likely got a kick out of this interaction with Paul George.

