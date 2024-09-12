Patrick Beverley Makes Viral Statement on Knicks Star Joining Kings
The New York Knicks had one of the best offseasons in the league when they re-signed Jalen Brunson at a massive discount and traded for Mikal Bridges. However, one odd man out among their group is All-Star Julius Randle. Former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley believes it's an incredibly tough situation for Randle.
During the newest episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, Beverley spoke very openly about Randle's situation on the Knicks. In Beverley's eyes, the writing is on the wall for Julius Randle, especially because the team performed better without him.
"It's tough when you sign all of those guys at that position. His size, his type of players. I mean, the writing's on the wall," Beverley said. "In their defense though, they had a lot of success without him - probably the most success the Knicks done had since Julius Randle been on the team."
If there's one piece of advice Patrick Beverley has for Julius Randle, it's to not take anything personally. The NBA is a business and Randle has to treat it as such.
"It ain't personal though, it's never personal, it's always business," Beverley said. "You can't take it personal, not in the NBA. You can't take anything personal in the NBA personal."
If there's one team Patrick Beverley wants to see Julius Randle leave the Knicks for though, it would be the Sacramento Kings. It's tough to say how exactly the Kings could afford Randle or fit him, but that's the team Beverley chose.
"I'd like to see him [on] the Sacramento Kings," Beverley said. "That'd be nice, him in Sac. That'd be different."
To say the writing is on the wall is a little premature for Julius Randle, however, it's a pretty awkward situation in New York. The perfect scenario would have been trading him for Paul George if that was a possible situation earlier in the offseason, but now, the dominoes are going to fall differently.