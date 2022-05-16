Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Mocks Chris Paul's Reported Quad Injury

Patrick Beverley Mocks Chris Paul's Reported Quad Injury

Patrick Beverley doesn't seem to be the biggest Chris Paul fan.

Patrick Beverley doesn't seem to be the biggest Chris Paul fan.

Patrick Beverley doesn't seem to be the biggest Chris Paul fan. If you couldn't already tell after last year's Western Conference Finals when Beverley shoved CP3, you should be able to tell even more tonight.

Before the Suns faced the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7, Beverley tweeted about players getting fake injuries when they lose big games.

"Yal stay locked in, let’s see who pulls the fake hurt move down a dub," Beverley said on Twitter.

As soon as the Phoenix Suns were absolutely embarrassed by the Dallas Mavericks, a report from Marc J. Spears stated that Chris Paul left the arena with a limp and a quad injury. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shortly after the Phoenix Suns were absolutely embarrassed by the Dallas Mavericks, Beverley tweeted to a fan acknowledging his prediction about Chris Paul.

Chris Paul had an absolutely brutal series against the Dallas Mavericks after the Suns went up 2-0. He only averaged 9.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 5.8 APG, and 3.6 TPG. In an elimination Game 7 at home, Chris Paul put up: 10 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, and was a -39.

This situation isn't something fans haven't seen before. When a star player has a really bad series, suddenly a leak comes out stating that they had an injury no one knows about. That's the biggest thing that Patrick Beverley is mocking in the report. Only time will tell if Chris Paul was actually injured, but leaked reports after a bad series is a tale as old as time.

Rate the Trade: Rudy Gobert to the LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley Sends Petty Shot at Lakers and Clippers

Report: LA Clippers Re-Sign Robert Covington

Grant-Williams-scaled-e1646077478590
News

Grant Williams Joins Steph Curry and Marcus Morris on Exclusive List

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
Jan 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) celebrates after being fouled on a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 130-127. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nicolas Batum Reacts to Celtics Blowout Game 7 Victory

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
2022-03-22T034153Z_1908140036_MT1USATODAY17945901_RTRMADP_3_NBA-MINNESOTA-TIMBERWOLVES-AT-DALLAS-MAVERICKS
News

Patrick Beverley Picks Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks in Game 7

By Joey Linn8 hours ago
USATSI_17879145_168390270_lowres
News

PHOTO: New Photos of Kawhi Leonard Rehabbing Injury

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 14, 2022
hi-res-dad2a6dcd8403f95d04e4a3f63ec3172_crop_north
News

Jamal Crawford Reveals Favorite Clippers Moment

By Joey LinnMay 13, 2022
USATSI_13837992_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Wants to Play With LeBron James

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 12, 2022
yvhsxy5fnxkcmduolahk
News

JJ Redick Reflects on Historic Kawhi Leonard Performance vs. Mavericks

By Joey LinnMay 12, 2022
cropped_GettyImages-1240608759
News

Nicolas Batum Reacts to Crazy Bucks vs. Celtics Ending

By Joey LinnMay 11, 2022