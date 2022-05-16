Patrick Beverley Mocks Chris Paul's Reported Quad Injury

Patrick Beverley doesn't seem to be the biggest Chris Paul fan. If you couldn't already tell after last year's Western Conference Finals when Beverley shoved CP3, you should be able to tell even more tonight.

Before the Suns faced the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7, Beverley tweeted about players getting fake injuries when they lose big games.

"Yal stay locked in, let’s see who pulls the fake hurt move down a dub," Beverley said on Twitter.

As soon as the Phoenix Suns were absolutely embarrassed by the Dallas Mavericks, a report from Marc J. Spears stated that Chris Paul left the arena with a limp and a quad injury.

Shortly after the Phoenix Suns were absolutely embarrassed by the Dallas Mavericks, Beverley tweeted to a fan acknowledging his prediction about Chris Paul.

Chris Paul had an absolutely brutal series against the Dallas Mavericks after the Suns went up 2-0. He only averaged 9.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 5.8 APG, and 3.6 TPG. In an elimination Game 7 at home, Chris Paul put up: 10 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, and was a -39.

This situation isn't something fans haven't seen before. When a star player has a really bad series, suddenly a leak comes out stating that they had an injury no one knows about. That's the biggest thing that Patrick Beverley is mocking in the report. Only time will tell if Chris Paul was actually injured, but leaked reports after a bad series is a tale as old as time.

Related Articles

Rate the Trade: Rudy Gobert to the LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley Sends Petty Shot at Lakers and Clippers

Report: LA Clippers Re-Sign Robert Covington