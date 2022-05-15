Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Picks Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks in Game 7

It is Game 7 day. Following the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics showdown, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will march into Phoenix looking to take down the one-seed Suns. As the underdog, many expect the Mavericks to come up short against the defending Western Conference Champions. While they will be on the road, they also have Luka Doncic, which is why Patrick Beverley believes they will advance.

"I gotta go with - I just faced him last year, boy was cooking me, gotta go with Luka, got to. He's played in Game 7, I don't know if besides CP, I don't think anyone on the [Suns] roster has played in a Game 7. Besides obviously JaVale McGee, but no one for sure in the starting lineup, so I gotta go with Luka, man. He's been playing well, and you know Dallas has been on a roll."

Beverley and Luka have some history, but the respect is mutual. Having faced both the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns as a member of the Clippers in last year's playoffs, Beverley feels Luka gives Dallas the necessary edge to bring home a series-clinching victory in this Game 7.

The winner of this Suns vs. Mavericks Game 7 will take on a rested Golden State Warriors team in the Western Conference Finals, as the Warriors took care of the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

