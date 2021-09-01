Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Patrick Beverley is excited about the possibility.

When someone called the potential of D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards a contender, Beverley responded simply with the word "facts."

The Sixers have been conspicuously quiet throughout the off-season. It seems as if all signs have pointed towards their front office waiting to see if the organization has a legitimate chance to acquire Damian Lillard. However, as the Sixers are waiting, Ben Simmons is growing impatient. Unless Damian Lillard immediately requests a trade from the Blazers, it doesn't seem like the Sixers will be able to have their cake and eat it too.

Ben Simmons wants out, it's been the worst kept secret all off-season. What remains to be seen is who is favorited to land him. There have been numerous reports about what the Sixers want in return, numerous reports about where Simmons wants to go, but now they've reached a point where something needs to be done. The clock is ticking, and both sides have less than two weeks to get something done before the season starts.

