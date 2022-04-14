Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Reacts to Being Fined For Postgame Comments

Pat Bev was fined for his comments about the LA Clippers

On Thursday morning, the NBA released a statement that read, "Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $30,000 for inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media, including the egregious use of profanity, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Beverley made his comments to the media during a postgame press conference and on a social media post following the Timberwolves' 109-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on April 12 at Target Center."

The statement is of course referencing not only Beverley's profanity in the postgame press conference, but also his Instagram live session just moments after the final buzzer. Upon hearing the news that he would be paying the NBA $30,000, Patrick Beverley shared his reaction to Twitter:

Having just signed a $14M contract extension, Beverley can afford the fine; however, it is certainly not how he hoped to spend his next $30,000. The Minnesota Timberwolves will now travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. For the Clippers, who Beverley's fine-worthy comments were about, they will play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening for a chance to battle the Phoenix Suns.

As he has shown throughout his career, Patrick Beverley's impact goes far beyond his antics on the court. While this fine is an example of the fire he brings, there is much more to his game than just trash talk.

