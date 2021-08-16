Patrick Beverley Reacts to Being Traded

When the Clippers were transitioning out of the Lob City era, the franchise had very minimal direction. With the age of their roster not being relatively young, despite dumping their core, the team looked to be attempting a "re-tool" rather than a "re-build." Such a strategy only works if the players on the roster create a culture that is appealing to the next big free agent, and that is exactly what Patrick Beverley helped do.

With the help of Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Tobias Harris, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and others, Patrick Beverley was able to create an identity for the Clippers that transcended a team that was simply re-building. This development was capped off when Beverley sacrificed more money from the Sacramento Kings in order to remain with the Clippers in 2019.

The reason for laying the groundwork of what Beverley meant to the Clippers, is to solidify the likelihood that he had no desire to be traded. Because of this, it makes his public response to the news that much more admirable.

Just minutes after the news broke that he had been traded from the LA Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies, Patrick Beverley tweeted, "Grit and Grind, Lets GO." Bev's tweet was a tribute to the "Grit and Grind" era in Memphis that was headlined by Zach Randolph, Mike Conley, and Tony Allen.

The next morning after the trade, the Clippers put out a farewell post for Beverley, and the 9-year veteran replied, "Love Y'all." Despite his likely desire to remain with the Clippers, Beverley's reaction to the trade is a testament to his professionalism and character.