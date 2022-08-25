Patrick Beverley Reacts to Being Traded to Lakers

Patrick Beverley may not have the greatest stats of all time, but he's one of the most beloved Clippers of all time. He repped the team and the fanbase on his back in a way that very few have, but now, he's joined the hallway rivals.

On August 24, it was reported that Patrick Beverley was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Talen-Horton Tucker and Stanley Johnson. The next day, Patrick Beverley showed his reaction to joining his once hated team.

"Woke up a Laker!!! Its On!!!"

Beverley had been hinting for months that he would be open to joining the Lakers. He previously mentioned in interviews that he would love to play with LeBron James, and gave a cryptic message when the Clippers and Lakers were scheduled to face each other on October 20. It seems pretty safe to assume that it had been agreed upon for months that the Lakers had some sort of trade in mind for Patrick Beverley, pending the Kyrie Irving situation. This would also explain why Beverley was so upset once the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situations resulted in such a standstill after the two of them held up the market for so long.

The Clippers were already going to have an interesting opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers, but with Patrick Beverley added to the mix, it's going to be that much spicier. October 20 can't come soon enough.

