    • November 4, 2021
    Patrick Beverley Reacts to Facing Clippers For The First Time Since Being Traded
    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley provided some comments following his first matchup with the LA Clippers since being traded
    C. Morgan Engel / Getty Images

    For the first time since being traded by them during the offseason, Patrick Beverley suited up on Wednesday night as an opponent of the LA Clippers. The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Clippers 126-115, but Beverley said postgame that the loss is not a cause for overreaction.

    When asked about the game, Beverley said, "They shot the shit out of the ball, obviously. They've been struggling all season. So they were due for a good game. Obviously today was a good one." Beverley mentioned the hot shooting of Reggie Jackson and others, noting that the shooting discrepancy between the two teams was ultimately the difference in the game.

    There was a play late in the 4th quarter when Beverley picked up a technical foul that gave the Clippers some momentum. Beverley expressed some disappointment in himself regarding that play, and when asked about it, he said, "I got that silly-ass, stupid-ass tech on my half. Kinda gave them a little bit of momentum. I gotta keep my composure better."

    Despite the loss, and the late-game tech, Beverley had a a great game against his former team. He nearly recorded a triple-double in 31 minutes as Minnesota's starting point guard, putting up 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists on 4/6 from the field. When asked postgame about facing Beverley, Clippers head coach Ty Lue said, "I love Pat Bev. He reminds me a lot of myself. I’ll always love that guy. He’ll always have a special place in my heart. It was hard having him on the other side."

    The Clippers will take on Patrick Beverley and the T-Wolves once again on Friday night, running it back in Minnesota at 5:00 PST.

