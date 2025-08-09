Patrick Beverley Reacts to LeBron James' Controversial Clippers Post
LeBron James' 2025 offseason has yet again been filled with rumors, reports, and speculation about a move to another team.
James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-2026 season, instead of opting out, and re-signed a multi-year contract. By opting in, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason for the first time since 2018.
James' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, even released a statement on James' status for the upcoming season, fueling further speculation about his status with the Lakers.
Paul said that James is appreciative of his partnership with the Lakers but made it clear that he "wants to compete for a championship" and "wants to make every season he has left count."
James posts suspicious photo on social media.
There have been two photos involving LeBron James posted to social media during the 2025 offseason that have caused a stir.
A picture taken of James, his business partner Maverick Carter, and Nikola Jokic's agent Misko Raznatovic, captioned "The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026!"
The second photo revealed the behind-the-scenes of a workout by James at the Clippers' old facility in El Segundo. The first photo of the post shows James in the middle of the workout with multiple Clippers logos behind it, and amidst rumors of him leaving the Lakers, rumors were flying about his choice to include the logos in his pictures.
Patrick Beverley explains why James was at a Clippers-branded facility.
"So what people don't know is this, Clippers they have a whole new arena, right. Their old practice arena, when I was there, the gym we're talking about where LeBron was at, a massive practice court. We're talking about 1,2,3,4,5,6 maybe 8 basketball rims, maybe two full court NBA basketball courts," the former Lakers and Clippers guard, Patrick Beverley, explained on The Pat Bev Pod.
"It's in El Segundo, so it's primary. 10 minutes from the airport, 5 minutes from Marina Del Rey. The practice is literally sitting there empty... It’s a mutual site that other NBA guys can work out there and it won’t be frowned upon,” Beverley said.
Beverley continued to defend his former teammate by saying, “He posted a picture in Cleveland, and they gave him [expletive] about it. He had to put a rebuttal behind that, ‘Like guys, I work out here every [expletive] summer. Please don’t make it a big deal.’”
James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game on 37.6 percent from three-point range in the 2024-2025 season. He and newly extended Luka Doncic now have a few new pieces to work with after the Lakers signed Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart in free agency.
Related Articles
12x NBA All-Star Gets Honest on LA Clippers Coach Ty Lue
Clippers Star Ivica Zubac Leads Josh Hart, Derrick White on NBA Ranking
12x NBA All-Star Gets Honest on Relationship With James Harden