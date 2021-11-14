Patrick Beverley Reacts to Tribute Video From Clippers

Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley received an emotional tribute video from the LA Clippers
    After spending four seasons with the franchise, Patrick Beverley entered Staples Center as an opponent of the LA Clippers for the first time since being acquired by the franchise for Chris Paul in 2017.

    The experience was emotional for everyone involved, as Beverley was the heart and soul of this franchise from the moment he arrived. When his name was announced in the starting lineup, the Clippers home crowd gave him a standing ovation.

    During the game's first timeout, the Clippers played their tribute video for Pat Bev on the Jumbotron. The video took Beverley and his fans through an emotional journey through some of his most electric and impactful moments in a Clippers uniform.

    Beverley came out to mid-court and made a heart shape with his hands, showing love to the Clippers crowd. After the game, Reggie Jackson stopped his postgame interview to make sure Pat Bev got love from the Clippers crowd one more time before heading out.

    When the Clippers were transitioning out of the Lob City era, the franchise had very minimal direction. With the age of their roster not being relatively young, despite dumping their core, the team looked to be attempting a "re-tool" rather than a "re-build." Such a strategy only works if the players on the roster create a culture that is appealing to the next big free agent, and that is exactly what Patrick Beverley helped do.

    While he is now an opponent, the Clippers and their fans will always have love for Pat Bev and the timeless impact he had on that franchise.

