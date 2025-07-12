Patrick Beverley Reacts to Viral Bronny James, Cooper Flagg Moment
The NBA Summer League does not typically feature a star-caliber matchup, but Thursday's battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks was as close as fans might ever get. The matchup between Bronny James and Cooper Flagg became the most anticipated Summer League matchup ever, and there were a few moments that did not disappoint.
James and Flagg went at it on Thursday night, including when the Mavericks rookie attempted to post up LeBron Jr., but it did not go how many would have expected. James held his ground, poking the ball loose before a questionable foul was called.
Via Legion Hoops: "Bronny and Cooper Flagg are going at it
SUMMER LEAGUE, BABY."
Via ESPN: "Bronny vs. Coop is cinema 🍿"
Neither James nor Flagg performed very well, combining for 18 points on 7-29 shooting from the field, but this moment between the two made it worthwhile for many.
Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took to social media to react to the highlight play between James and Flagg.
Via Patrick Beverley: "Love❤️this energy"
Bronny James, 20, is one of the most criticized young guards in recent memory, and certainly the most criticized 55th overall pick the NBA has ever seen. Of course, as LeBron's son, he is held to a higher standard than most, but plays like this, where he is able to hold his own against the first-overall pick, show a glimpse of his potential.
The young Lakers guard continues to try to make a name for himself for what he can do on the court, and the Summer League is the perfect place for him to showcase it.