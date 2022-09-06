Patrick Beverley Reveals Difference Between Clippers and Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a deal to acquire former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, and the move has understandably gained a lot of discussion. While the basketball fit is undeniable, Beverley's hostile relationship with Russell Westbrook, along with some of his previous comments about the Lakers, made some question how it would all come together.

A 10-year veteran in the NBA, Beverley is a true professional who is willing to move beyond whatever prior feelings that existed between himself and Russell Westbrook. As for the difference between the Clippers and Lakers, it has been a noticeable one for Beverley so far. When asked about it, he described a different level of respect now that he is with the Lakers.

Considering the fans that once relentlessly heckled him are now the fans asking for autographs, it makes sense that Beverley would feel this way. If he has not already, the veteran guard will quickly win over his new fanbase with his play on the court, just like he has everywhere else he has been.

Fans also must remember that Beverley was traded from the Clippers after hoping to stay with the organization long term. Some of these comments, much like the ones he made after the play-in game, are almost certainly rooted in some level of hard feelings that stem from being traded.

No matter where he has played, Patrick Beverley has been himself. That is not going to stop now with the Lakers.

