Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Reveals Difference Between Clippers and Lakers

Patrick Beverley Reveals Difference Between Clippers and Lakers

The newest Los Angeles Lakers guard also has history with the LA Clippers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Los Angeles Lakers made a deal to acquire former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, and the move has understandably gained a lot of discussion. While the basketball fit is undeniable, Beverley's hostile relationship with Russell Westbrook, along with some of his previous comments about the Lakers, made some question how it would all come together.

A 10-year veteran in the NBA, Beverley is a true professional who is willing to move beyond whatever prior feelings that existed between himself and Russell Westbrook. As for the difference between the Clippers and Lakers, it has been a noticeable one for Beverley so far. When asked about it, he described a different level of respect now that he is with the Lakers.

Considering the fans that once relentlessly heckled him are now the fans asking for autographs, it makes sense that Beverley would feel this way. If he has not already, the veteran guard will quickly win over his new fanbase with his play on the court, just like he has everywhere else he has been.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans also must remember that Beverley was traded from the Clippers after hoping to stay with the organization long term. Some of these comments, much like the ones he made after the play-in game, are almost certainly rooted in some level of hard feelings that stem from being traded.

No matter where he has played, Patrick Beverley has been himself. That is not going to stop now with the Lakers.

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Play in Season Opener

Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With LeBron James

Paul George Shares Inspiring Message to Fellow NBA Players

lakers-clippers-july-brian-rothmuller-icon-sportswire-getty
News

Former Lakers Champion Takes Shot at Clippers

By Joey Linn
1194391072
News

Clippers Veteran Speaks on John Wall's Offseason Work

By Joey Linn
AP21033845630785
News

Video: New Kawhi Leonard Practice Footage Revealed

By Joey Linn
Screen Shot 2022-07-02 at 5.01.39 PM
News

Video: Paul George Trains With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

By Joey Linn
nba-rumors--john-wall-could-sit-out-the-entire-upcoming-season-as-him-and-rockets-work-to-find-trade
News

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes to John Wall

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17857843_168390270_lowres
News

Analysts Believe Clippers Championship Favorites Over Warriors

By Farbod Esnaashari
gettyimages-1140165096-2048x2048
News

Former Clippers Player Signs With Warriors

By Joey Linn
c8qevav4xcqzif7x251x
News

Video: John Wall and Paul George Train with Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes

By Joey Linn