Patrick Beverley Reveals Favorite Moment in Lakers vs Clippers Battles

Patrick Beverley loves winning.
Patrick Beverley is set to face the LA Clippers for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Having played four seasons for the Clippers, Beverley has experienced several different Battle of LA matchups, and has usually been on the winning side of things. The Clippers have dominated this matchup for the last decade, but even more so over the last two seasons, winning their last seven games against the Lakers.

When asked about what he enjoyed most from these Lakers vs. Clippers battles, Beverley said, “Winning most of them.”

While a member of the Lakers now, Beverley’s ultimate loyalty is to winning. He’s trying to bring that back to the Lakers, but it’s a tall task with the roster they’ve constructed. Having spoken about how much better things are with the Lakers, having experienced both sides of the Los Angeles basketball scene, Beverley may have forgotten to factor in this aspect of things. In the playoffs every year of career, outside of 2018 when he played just 11 games, Beverley expects to win. While that could happen with the Lakers, the Clippers are better positioned for a deep playoff run this season.

This opening night matchup should have no shortage of excitement, as these two teams always generate a competitive atmosphere. Beverley will almost certainly attempt to antagonize his former teammates and put up a better performance than he did in his Lakers debut against the Golden State Warriors. Usually coming away with a win in these Battle of LA matchups, Beverley will look to keep that trend going, but in a Lakers jersey this time.

