Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Reveals Heartwarming Text Message With Daughter

Patrick Beverley Reveals Heartwarming Text Message With Daughter

Patrick Beverley is teaching his daughter well.

Patrick Beverley is teaching his daughter well.

Very few players in the league hustle more than Patrick Beverley. He scraps, claws, and earns a few technicals along the way. It seems like that runs in the family, in the most adorable way possible.

Beverley shared a heartwarming text message between him and his daughter about how she received a technical in a game where she scored 14 points.

"Well.. the girl kept pushing me and my back but the reff didn't see," she said. "And I don't get down like that. So, I turned around and started yelling in her face but when I got back n the game I scored 10 points."

Beverley wasn't angry that his daughter got the technical, but gave her a supportive response to keep going - it was a very wholesome moment between a father and daughter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's cool apart of the game," he said. "Keep having fun."

FO4o_yLVsAEUwL9

Patrick Beverley may no longer be with the Clippers, but he's still clearly a fan and a part of the team. He showed up to a game with an Ivica Zubac jersey to cheer him on this season and continues to text members of the team frequently. He's brought the same tenacity he did with the Clippers to the Minnesota Timberwolves now. It may have taken a bit of time, but it seems like NBA fans are truly starting to see the intangibles Beverley brings to the table. 

Patrick Beverley Fires Back at Russell Westbrook's Postgame Comments

Karl Anthony-Towns Compares Patrick Beverley to Draymond Green

Patrick Beverley Tells Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story

0x0
News

Daryl Morey Fires Back at Ty Lue's Harden and Embiid Comments

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
USATSI_17968222_168390270_lowres
News

LA Clippers Waive Semi Ojeleye and Convert Amir Coffey to a Standard Contract

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 26, 2022
paul-george-sparks-buzz-latest-practice-video
News

Injury Update: Paul George Goes Through Extensive Shooting Workout

By Joey LinnMar 26, 2022
2022-03-22T034153Z_1908140036_MT1USATODAY17945901_RTRMADP_3_NBA-MINNESOTA-TIMBERWOLVES-AT-DALLAS-MAVERICKS
News

Patrick Beverley Calls Out Luka Doncic After Win

By Joey LinnMar 25, 2022
usa_today_17761296.0
News

Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Knee Injury

By Joey LinnMar 25, 2022
0x0
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Kyrie Irving Returning Full-Time

By Joey LinnMar 25, 2022
Durant-laughing-e1613715205902
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Hilarious Reggie Jackson Meme

By Joey LinnMar 25, 2022
USATSI_17427851_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Paul George Practicing For First Time Since December

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 25, 2022