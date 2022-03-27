Patrick Beverley Reveals Heartwarming Text Message With Daughter

Very few players in the league hustle more than Patrick Beverley. He scraps, claws, and earns a few technicals along the way. It seems like that runs in the family, in the most adorable way possible.

Beverley shared a heartwarming text message between him and his daughter about how she received a technical in a game where she scored 14 points.

"Well.. the girl kept pushing me and my back but the reff didn't see," she said. "And I don't get down like that. So, I turned around and started yelling in her face but when I got back n the game I scored 10 points."

Beverley wasn't angry that his daughter got the technical, but gave her a supportive response to keep going - it was a very wholesome moment between a father and daughter.

"It's cool apart of the game," he said. "Keep having fun."

Patrick Beverley may no longer be with the Clippers, but he's still clearly a fan and a part of the team. He showed up to a game with an Ivica Zubac jersey to cheer him on this season and continues to text members of the team frequently. He's brought the same tenacity he did with the Clippers to the Minnesota Timberwolves now. It may have taken a bit of time, but it seems like NBA fans are truly starting to see the intangibles Beverley brings to the table.

