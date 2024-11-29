Patrick Beverley Reveals Message From Kawhi Leonard During Injury Absence
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined all season due to right knee injury recovery. There has been no word from the team on a potential return timeline for Leonard, but head coach Ty Lue continues telling reporters that he is progressing.
The Clippers have done well in Leonard‘s absence to start the season, going 12–8 through their first 20 games. This is a much better record than many people expected the Clippers to have without Leonard, as it has been a collective effort up and down the roster to this point in the season.
During a recent episode of his podcast, former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley revealed a text message from Leonard.
According to Beverley, Leonard texted him, "The league stinks right now… they are waiting on the Klaw.”
Beverley and Leonard were a fun duo during their time as teammates on the Clippers, helping lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021. Leonard of course tore his ACL in the Western Conference Semifinals that year, but his performance up until that point was as important as anyone else’s in getting the Clippers further than they had ever gotten.
The Clippers are indeed waiting on Leonard, but have done well to stay afloat in his absence. It will be interesting to see what this team can do when Leonard returns.
