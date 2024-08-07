Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
12-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley recently accepted a contract in Israel over minimum offers to stay in the league. Playing with some all-time greats during his NBA career, Beverley played in nine different postseasons alongside future Hall of Fame players.
During a recent episode of The OGs show, Beverley said his former LA Clippers teammate Kawhi Leonard is the hardest worker he has played with.
"Kawhi. Hardest working motherf-----r I've seen in my life," Beverley said. "When I say hard working, in the weight room, it's LeBron [James]. On the court, it's Kawhi. Together, weight room and court, Kawhi. I ain't seen nobody like him."
Beverley played with Leonard for two seasons with the Clippers. Having also played on the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James, Beverley said the NBA's all-time leading scorer is the hardest worker in the weight room, but Leonard has him beat on the court.
After Beverley was traded from the Clippers, he said his relationship with Leonard continued over their competitive nature and desire to outwork each other.
"Pat’s competitive," Leonard said in 2022 when asked about this. "That’s one of the things I love about him."
Leonard and Beverley were a lethal defensive duo during their time together, helping lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021. While Leonard was injured in the Western Conference Semifinals that year, his play up until that injury was as important as anything that happened after it.
