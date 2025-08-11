Patrick Beverley’s Honest Statement On De’Aaron Fox’s Massive Contract Extension
When De'Aaron Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, they were a team in need of a spark and a star to hopefully push them into the Play-In Tournament. The duo of Victor Wembanyama and Fox looked formidable on paper, but both players were unable to finish the season together due to significant injuries.
Wembanyama developed a blood clot, which sidelined him for the last 36 games of the season, and Fox missed the final 18 games of the season due to a finger injury.
When both of the players were on the floor, the star duo made sense, with Fox being a shifty point guard with some of the best quickness in the league, and Wembanyama being one of the best all-around superstars the NBA has.
Is Fox worth the $229 million that he got?
The biggest question the Spurs had in the offseason was: What do they do with De'Aaron Fox? That was not immediately clear after the Spurs shot up to second in the NBA Draft and selected the electric point guard Dylan Harper.
Many coined Harper as one of the best guard prospects in recent years, which led to a decision that San Antonio would have to make. Do they pay Fox a massive amount of money or save the money and trade Fox, while keeping reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and Harper as their backcourt of the future.
The Spurs made that decision before the season started, signing Fox to a four-year $229 million contract extension that secures his future with the team through the 2029-2030 season.
Patrick Beverley believes Fox is in a different tier of guards.
Former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley appeared on his show "The Pat Bev Pod" to discuss Fox's new contract extension and if he is worth $229 million.
"He's second tier point guards," Beverley said. He continued to say that there are "maybe eight" point guards better than him right now.
Beverley also said that "D Fox can go...they have to pay someone this year right? It's all about time and opportunity also when it comes to your contract. The timing is perfect. The opportunity is perfect right?"
"He's the future starting point guard and he's the second option. Yeah, second options are making that type of money," he continued.
Fox averaged 19.7 points and 6.8 assists per game in the 17 games he did play with the Spurs before getting injured, and is a former All-Star and All-NBA Third Team in 2023.
