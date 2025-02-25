Patrick Beverley's Luka Doncic Prediction Before Lakers-Mavericks
If there's one thing Clipper fans know better than anyone, it's the wrath of Luka Doncic.
Even though Luka has a losing record against the Clippers, he's had some of his greatest career performances against them. Many of those were against former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley.
If there's one team that Luka has more hatred for than anyone in the league right now, it's the Dallas Mavericks. Every NBA fan in the world has their eyes set on when Doncic and the Lakers face off against the Mavericks on Tuesday night, including Beverley.
Via @patbev21: "i feel like Luka might go for 40+ tonight. B2A Tour is on the way @PatBevPod."
While Doncic hasn't completely returned to form, he looked as good as he's ever been on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. On Saturday, Doncic put up 32 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals on 46/44/100 shooting from the field with only 1 turnover.
There's a chance that Doncic may get himself too psyched up before Tuesday's matchup against Dallas, but the Lakers should be the favorite regardless because of how shorthanded Dallas is. The Mavericks are essentially playing without a center and have been very banged up. Either way, it should still be the most anticipated game of the season.
The Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
