Patrick Beverley's Three-Word Message During Thunder-Pacers Game 6
The 2025 NBA Finals weren't a matchup many were expecting, with the favorites Oklahoma City Thunder making their way through the Western Conference without much trouble besides the Denver Nuggets, and the Indiana Pacers pulling off one of the more improbable runs to the Finals that's been seen in recent memory.
However, with the Pacers up big in the second half against the Thunder, all signs are pointing toward a likely Game 7 with a winner-takes-all in Oklahoma City. Recognizing the dominant performance by the Pacers in a pivotal Game 6, ex-Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley shared a blunt three-word message on how the game is going.
"Belt 2A sheesh," Beverley said during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. After the Thunder put on a masterclass in Game 5, led by 71 combined points from Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Pacers built a big lead in the second quarter of Game 6 and seemingly have the game in their control.
While the game isn't over yet, forcing a Game 7 by this Pacers team is already a major accomplishment. Oklahoma City was statistically one of the greatest teams in NBA history during the regular season, boasting a net differential of +12.9. However, despite the Thunder having a plethora of elite defenders and a top-scoring duo, the Pacers look to extend it to a Game 7.
Assuming a Game 7 happens, it will take place in Oklahoma City on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. EST, as the Pacers will have a chance to become one of the biggest underdog champions in NBA history. However, the Thunder have been strong at home and could very well capture the franchise's first title since making the move from Seattle.
Related Articles
Ex-Knicks, Grizzlies Star Makes Bold Statement On Clippers' Ivica Zubac
17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Haliburton After Pacers-Thunder Game 5