Patrick Beverley's Viral Reaction to Klay Thompson Leaving Warriors
It was announced on Monday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are working on a sign and trade deal around Klay Thompson. The deal will reportedly land Thompson in Dallas on a three-year, $50M deal to be a heavily featured wing next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
The deal ends Thompson's time with the only NBA organization he has known, and splits up the iconic trio of he, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green. Reacting to this development, longtime Warriors opponent and former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley shared a post on X that has been going viral:
Beverley's post has already accumulated over 300,000 views on X, as it seems much of the NBA world agrees with his sentiment. While the NBA is a business, it seemed Curry, Thompson, and Green would be the trio to never split up.
Injuries have slowed Thompson down quite a bit, which resulted in a move to the bench last season. Not handling this particularly well, Thompson showed visible frustration throughout the season as his role decreased, which seemed to open up the door to a departure in free agency. Even as signs emerged that Thompson could depart, many had to see it to believe it, as it just felt like this dynasty trio would never break up.
