Patrick Beverley Says He Enjoys Lakers More Than Clippers

If anybody expected Patrick Beverley to approach this opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers any different than he already has, they have not followed his career very closely. While his antagonistic persona often wrongfully overshadows his legitimate basketball ability, there is a reason it is so notorious.

Since being traded from the LA Clippers, Beverley has still shown love to his former teammates and organization, but there is an evident and understandable feeling of opposition that stems from being dealt. The Clippers were unwilling to give Beverley the extension he felt he deserved, and now have to deal with him as an opponent.

In his introductory press conference with the Lakers, Beverley said, "I know what it feels like to be a Laker and a Clipper, I've been on both sides, and I like it over here a little bit better."

Having not yet played one game with the Lakers, it is hard to imagine Beverley has gotten a real sense of what it's like to be on that side; however, it is not surprising to hear him say something like this. The Clippers traded him despite his desire to stay, and now Beverley will do what he's done throughout his career, and be one of the most difficult opponents to face in the league.

While there will always be a level of appreciation between Beverley and the Clippers, do not expect much of that to be displayed as long as he is with the Lakers.

