Patrick Beverley: The Taste From Losing a 3-1 Lead Never Went Away

The 2019-20 season was nightmare fuel for the LA Clippers. It's a season that Patrick Beverley will never forget.

Guys are pissed off, we should be pissed off," Beverley said.

Beverley was the heart and soul of the LA Clippers, and he was also their loudest player. Mr. 94 Feet's antics unfortunately put the team in a situation where their foot went in their mouths. All of the trash talk collapsed in the worst way imaginable - a blown 3-1 lead.

"We got hit by the Nuggets, and we gotta get our lick back," Beverley said.

The taste of blowing a 3-1 lead remained all off-season with Patrick Beverley. In Beverley's eyes, the problem wasn't a lack of leadership, but a "lack of mental toughness." Some Clipper players like Patrick Beverley and Paul George have vocally stated that they're still hung up over losing against the Nuggets, but others like Kawhi Leonard have stated that they moved past it.

The Clippers need to have an extra level of motivation going into the 2020-21 season. There are very few teams with the same level of pressure as them, possibly only the Milwaukee Bucks. All the talk in the world is great, but actions speak louder than words. This team needs to show up on opening night against the Lakers with a level of intensity that fans haven't seen from them. Fortunately for the fans, Patrick Beverley says there's an extra level of motivation from the Clippers.