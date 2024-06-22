Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Angel Reese
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is off to a great start to her WNBA career. Averaging 12.4 PPG and 10.8 RPG, Reese is one of four players averaging a double-double, and the only rookie doing so. While her team is sitting at just 5-9 on the season, Reese has played well, and is in fun Rookie of the Year race with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
During a recent episode of his Pat Bev Podcast, former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley spoke on Reese, and particularly how Barstool's Dave Portnoy has spoken about her.
"You gotta stop this, Dave. And I know you won't," Beverley said. "Caitlin Clark is great. Angel Reese is great, also."
After a response from Portnoy, Beverley added, "She has a good game, she plays well, she's probably one of the best rookies. She's a winner.
Beverley added a message for Reese on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying she can hoop. While Portnoy was arguing that Reese has limited game outside of her rebounding, Beverley pushed back against that, saying she is one of the best rookies in the WNBA right now.
Reese is statistically one of the best rookies in the WNBA, and while many focus on the battle between her and Clark, both players are pushing the game forward which is the most important thing.
