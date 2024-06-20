All Clippers

Patrick Beverley Sends Message to JJ Redick After Lakers Hiring

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired JJ Redick to be their next coach

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
/ Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
It was announced by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Los Angeles Lakers have officially hired former NBA guard JJ Redick to be their next head coach. Redick, who spent time as an ESPN analyst after his playing career, will replace the recently fired Darvin Ham.

Redick hosts his own podcast, and also hosts another with Lakers star LeBron James. With no real coaching experience, Redick will be taking a very high-profile position with the Lakers that is certain to come with a lot of scrutiny and pressure.

Shortly after it was announced that Redick had reached a deal with the Lakers, NBA veteran Patrick Beverley sent him a message on X (formerly known as Twitter):

While they have never been teammates, both Redick and Beverley are former LA Clippers players, and each have successful media careers off the court. For Beverley, he hosts the Pat Bev Podcast for Barstool, as Redick hosts his The Old Man and The Three podcast, along with the Mind The Game podcast with James.

All eyes will be on the Lakers next season season, which is not unusual for that franchise, but it is reasonable to assume even more people will be invested in how their year goes with this new hire. This is a pivotal moment for the Lakers as a franchise, with some uncertain futures ahead for key players.

