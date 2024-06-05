Patrick Beverley Sends Message to JJ Redick After Lakers News
It was reported on Tuesday by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on former NBA guard JJ Redick to become their next head coach.
"The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as the front-runner to be the franchise’s next head coach, league and media industry sources told The Athletic," Charania wrote. "No final decision has been made yet, and the Lakers still have steps remaining in their head-coaching search process, league sources said. But the indications are strong that Redick is their leading choice at this stage."
Following the news, NBA veteran Patrick Beverley sent a message to Redick on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Both Redick and Beverley are former LA Clippers players, although they never played together in Los Angeles. Beverley also had a brief stop with the Los Angels Lakers, who Redick is set to become the head coach of, so he has experienced both LA teams like Redick is about to - although in much different capacities.
Redick co-hosts the Mind the Game podcast with Lakers star LeBron James, and while it has been reported that James has stayed out of his team's coaching search, it's hard to imagine his relationship with Redick played no role in the former NBA guard landing this job.
