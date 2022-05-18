Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Shares High Praise For LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley Shares High Praise For LA Clippers

Former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley likes the look of his former team

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley likes the look of his former team

Anyone who thought Patrick Beverley's celebration after Minnesota's play-in victory over the Clippers indicated any real disdain for his former team, simply hasn't followed Pat Bev close enough. While there were certainly some heightened emotions having just eliminated the team who traded him, Beverley's love for the Clippers has outshined his heat of competition shots that followed the play-in.

Beverley's most recent comments on the Clippers came during another ESPN segment, where he was asked to compare the Clippers and the Lakers, as both teams look to reestablish themselves next season, following their postseason absence this year. Beverley's answer, which should come as a surprise to no one, contained optimism surrounding the Clippers, and uncertainty surrounding the Lakers.

"I like the Clippers. I like the Clippers a lot," Beverley said. "I don't know about the Lakers... Coaching, we don't know who their coach is - so the dynamic of them I don't know yet." Beverley finished his answer with more praise for his former team, saying, "I like the Clippers. I like what they did with Norman Powell, they did with Rob Covington, able to keep Reggie Jackson, able to keep Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Patrick Beverley is no longer with the Clippers, the admiration and respect is mutual between both sides. Some of that became clouded by Beverley's postgame excitement following the play-in; however, the former Clipper is back to showing love to his old team.

Patrick Beverley Blasts Idea That Chris Paul 'Deserves' a Ring

Grant Williams Joins Steph Curry and Marcus Morris on Exclusive List

Patrick Beverley Mocks Chris Paul's Reported Quad Injury

merlin_65694511
News

Damian Lillard Blasts Patrick Beverley's Chris Paul Comments

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022
pat-beverley-chris-paul-062821-getty-ftr_1em7wuxrhrp941mzzscqj2u7si
News

Patrick Beverley Blasts Idea That Chris Paul 'Deserves' a Ring

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022
USATSI_16320900_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Mocks Chris Paul's Reported Quad Injury

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 16, 2022
Grant-Williams-scaled-e1646077478590
News

Grant Williams Joins Steph Curry and Marcus Morris on Exclusive List

By Joey LinnMay 15, 2022
Jan 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) celebrates after being fouled on a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 130-127. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nicolas Batum Reacts to Celtics Blowout Game 7 Victory

By Joey LinnMay 15, 2022
2022-03-22T034153Z_1908140036_MT1USATODAY17945901_RTRMADP_3_NBA-MINNESOTA-TIMBERWOLVES-AT-DALLAS-MAVERICKS
News

Patrick Beverley Picks Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks in Game 7

By Joey LinnMay 15, 2022
USATSI_17879145_168390270_lowres
News

PHOTO: New Photos of Kawhi Leonard Rehabbing Injury

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 14, 2022
hi-res-dad2a6dcd8403f95d04e4a3f63ec3172_crop_north
News

Jamal Crawford Reveals Favorite Clippers Moment

By Joey LinnMay 13, 2022