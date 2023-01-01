Patrick Beverley Shares Hilarious Ivica Zubac Story After Lakers Trade

Ivica Zubac and Patrick Beverley have always had a very special connection together. At one point, Zubac called Patrick Beverley the most influential teammate he's ever had. Last season, Beverley showed up to a Clipper game in an Ivica Zubac jersey even though he wasn't on the team anymore.

When Zubac was traded from the Lakers to the Clippers, Beverley shared a hilarious story on the Pat Bev Pod about how he helped transform Zubac into having a glow up.

"The glow up of Big Zu, a lot of people don't know," Beverley said with a smile. "Big Zu got this silly ass military cut, and I'm looking like 'hey bro, why you got your haircut like that? Be swaggy. What you drive? F**k that, get a Rolls Royce. What's on your wrist? Nah, f**k that get a Rolex. What's on your neck? F**k thak, get a chain."

After Beverley teased Zubac about upgrading his haircut, car, and fashion sense, Zubac did exactly that around three months later.

"So over like two or three months, Zu come in that motherf**ka like a Daytona Rolly," Beverley said. "He come in that motherf**ka one time, chain on, big four zero, iced out."

The bond between Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac has always been one of the most fun ones in the NBA that no one really knows about. Hopefully, Beverley can get Zubac on his podcast and really show just how fun they are.

