Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Russell Westbrook Beef

Getty Images

Now teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers, Beverley and Westbrook have a long history
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Los Angeles Lakers teammates Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have had one of the most contentious beefs in the NBA for several years. Westbrook felt Beverley made a dirty play in the 2013 playoffs between the Rockets and Thunder, and from that moment on, the two players would get into it nearly every time they played.

Their beef peaked in 2019 when Westbrook made his “Pat Bev trick ya’ll” comments following a Hoston Rockets vs. LA Clippers game. When asked about these comments last season, Beverley said that Westbrook “damaged” his career.

Now teammates, the two players seem open to putting their beef in the past. In a recent Tweet, Beverley defended Westbrook from the idea that he is simply on his best behavior right now, and will quickly revert back to despising Beverley during the season.

While Beverley admitted that he and Westbrook will need to have some difficult conversations at some point, likely referring to the shots each side has sent at the other, he also said in his press conference that he’s excited to play with Westbrook, and believes the two players compliment each other well.

Fans will have to wait and see how the duo fits together, if Westbrook remains on the team. The Lakers have been searching for trade partners, but currently without any takers, they may need to play him alongside his longtime rival Patrick Beverley.

