    • November 14, 2021
    Patrick Beverley: 'We Turned This Lakers City Into a Clippers City'
    Publish date:

    Patrick Beverley said he helped turn Los Angeles from a Lakers city to a Clippers city
    Author:

    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    Patrick Beverley returned to Los Angeles this weekend to face the Lakers and Clippers for the first time since being dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason. Beverley and his team picked up a blowout win over the Lakers, and while they did not have the same luck against the Clippers, the night was about honoring Pat Bev and all he did while in Los Angeles.

    Beverley got a tribute video, and came out to mid-court with his hands raised above his head making a heart shape. When asked postgame by Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints about his time with the Clippers, Beverley said, "I got no regrets. Wouldn’t change anything. We put on for the city. We turned this Laker city into a Clipper city and that’s all you can ask for. We gave the fans something to be excited about."

    Beverley added that "Especially as a basketball player here, you put your blood, sweat, and tears in this shit, and obviously you wanna win the championship every year you play. That’s my mindset… You can’t win all of them, didn’t win a championship, but we did a lot of special things here." 

    There is no doubt that despite never reaching that ultimate goal during his time with the Clippers, Beverley did more than enough to change the trajectory of the franchise in a time that seemed to be trending downward. He will always be a legend amongst that fanbase.

