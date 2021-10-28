Skip to main content
    Paul George Admits Fatigue as Workload Increases Without Kawhi Leonard
    Publish date:

    Paul George's legs haven't been there the last two games.
    Author:

    Paul George has struggled the last two games, and he's openly admitting it's because his legs aren't quite there right now. 

    "I feel comfortable with all the shots I've been getting," Paul George said. "Legs are just heavy right now."

    Paul George started the first two games of the season off tremendously well, averaging: 35 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 5.0 APG on 56/44/100 shooting. It didn't feel sustainable, and he quickly proved that it wasn't. 

    Here's how Paul George performed in his last two games:

    vs Blazers: 14 points, 6/16 FGs, 2/8 3Ps, 0 rebounds, 5 assists, 8 steals
    vs Cavaliers: 12 points, 6/20 FGs, 0/8 3Ps, 0 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals

    He's done a great job defensively, but an abysmal job offensively. There is some cause for concern to see a player admit he's fatigued four games into the season, but George believes he'll assimilate into the workload.

    "As games come up, my body will get used to playing this load," George said. "35 minutes... That fatigue will go away."

    Paul George has proved he can carry the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard, but that was during the playoffs and not an 82 game stretch. The team is in a bit of a scary scenario because they've lost both games where Paul George played well and won a game by 30 points when he plays poorly. It's not necessarily his fault whether the team wins or loses, it's on the other starters. 

    Starting off 1-3 isn't that alarming for the LA Clippers, but it's just very hard to find the team's identity right now. They play great defense but have no rhyme or reason offensively. It's too early to say if an adjustment needs to be made, but so far, this team doesn't have the same groove as it did last season with Patrick Beverley.

