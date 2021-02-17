NewsGamedaySI.COM
Paul George and Nicolas Batum OUT vs. Jazz

Patrick Beverley has been taken off the Clippers' injury list.
Paul George and Nicolas Batum will remain out for the Clippers’ Wednesday night matchup against the Utah Jazz.

George has missed the last six games with a bone edema in his right toe. His teammates have been picking up the slack in his absence, going 4-2 in those six games. Their most recent win, Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat, was particularly heroic on the part of the Clippers bench, as Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley and Batum also missed the game with various ailments.

Batum will miss his second straight game with a concussion, according to the team's injury report. Head coach Tyronn Lue described Batum’s ailment as a “migraine” in Monday’s pregame press conference, but never used the word “concussion” directly.

Patrick Beverley was not listed on the Clippers’ most recent injury report, and only missed Monday’s matchup for rest on the second night of a back-to-back. Beverley had only recently returned from knee soreness that kept him out for eight straight games, and he’s been playing fewer minutes than usual since returning. It appears he’ll be suiting up against the Jazz, which will be crucial as the Clippers hope to contain the dynamic backcourt of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell.

Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to “questionable” to play against Utah. The Clippers will need all the help they can get against the league's best team. 

