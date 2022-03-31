Skip to main content
Paul George is Available Against Chicago Bulls

Paul George will be playing in his second game back on Thursday.

Paul George made his triumphant return against the Utah Jazz in a dramatic 25 point comeback victory, and it looks like he's going to play against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

The Clippers are in the middle of a very tough road back-to-back where they'll face the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. There's no word yet on if George will play both games, but it looks like he'll at least be available against the Bulls.

LA will be missing its usual crop of suspects, which includes: Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (foot), Jason Preston (foot), Brandon Boston (illness), and Jay Scrubb (foot).

The Chicago Bulls will also be somewhat shorthanded, but nowhere near the level of the Clippers. The Bulls will be missing: Lonzo Ball (knee), Tyler Cook (G-League), Malcolm Hill (G-League), and Marko Simonovic (G-League). Zach Lavine is probable with left knee soreness. 

If Lavine is missing, then it's a more equal playing ground for the Clippers, but otherwise, it's looking like a big three going against just Paul George. It will be a very tough game for the Clippers to come out with a win, especially with the Bulls having the motivation to escape the play-in tournament.

The LA Clippers could use another two wins to completely secure the 8th seed, but with the way it's looking, it'll be their likely scenario.

