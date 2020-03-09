Paul George says it will take the "Little Things" to beat the Lakers in the Playoffs

Both the Clippers and Lakers are loaded with talent, so Paul George believes it'll take the little details to win a potential series.

When you look at every single game between the Clippers and Lakers this season, they were all nail-biters. You could almost do a coin flip on who was going to win the game. As one team would gain momentum, the other one would suddenly move the pendulum in their favor.

Game 1: LAC 112 - LAL 102

Game 2: LAC 111 - LAL 106

Game 3: LAL 112 - LAC 103

Looking at the specific numbers, it almost seems like scoring 111 or 112 points is the magic number in securing a victory. Both teams cancel each other out so well, that neither one is able to create a true offensive explosion. That's why Paul George believes it's going to come down to the "little things" to beat the Lakers in the playoffs.

"The little things," George said. "In a game like today, they got a lot of 50/50 balls that kind of swung their way."

What are those "little things" specifically? Diving for loose balls, securing offensive rebounds, and limiting unforced turnovers.

"It'll be rebounding, 50/50 balls, turnovers, and basically who can execute the game plan best," George said. "Today, they did that better than us. Give them credit for how they played today."

When it's all set and done, the Lakers truly executed their game plan better than the Clippers did today. It's a make-or-miss league. Avery Bradley made his shots, Marcus Morris didn't, and that was all the difference it took to secure a win.