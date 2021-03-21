Paul George says Lonzo and LaMelo Ball have 'star potential'

NewsGamedaySI.COM
Paul George believes the Ball brothers can be stars.
Paul George believes the Ball brothers have the potential to become stars.

Within a span of a week, Paul George faced both Lonzo Ball's Pelicans and LaMelo Ball's Hornets on the court. He had a firsthand look at the differences between the two brothers, in a very short amount of time - George had nothing but praise for both of them.

While LaMelo Ball only averages .6 assists more than Lonzo, his passing game clearly has way more swagger than Lonzo. Their overall stat lines are very similar, but it seems like LaMelo has the higher ceiling.

LaMelo Ball: 16 PPG, 6.2 APG, 5.9 RPG, 1.6 SPG, on 45/38/80 shooting.
Lonzo Ball: 14.2 PPG, 5.6 APG, 4.2 RPG, 1.3 SPG, on 43/39/77 shooting.

While it wasn't Paul George's intention at all, his compliments will likely fuel the Lonzo Ball trade talk speculation even further. George was simply answering a question that was presented to him by a reporter, but the fires will definitely continue burning. The everlasting conversation of the Clippers and their point guard woes rages on.

