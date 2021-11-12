Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    Paul George Calls Nicolas Batum 'So Valuable'
    Nicolas Batun has been a lifesaver for the Clippers
    Nicolas Batum has done everything the Clippers have wanted and more. 

    Time after time, Batum has saved the Clippers, and he's one of the main catalysts for their six-game winning streak. His stellar performances have drawn the praise of his teammates and coaches.

    "I know what he’s capable of," Paul George said. "He’s just so valuable and he’s one guy that I really enjoy playing with. I think what stands out more than anything is what he’s able to do at his age. He has a lot of miles in his legs; playing for the league, playing for his country and that’s what’s most impressive every night."

    In an incredibly nerve-wracking game against the Miami Heat, Batum made the game-saving steal to prevent a potential overtime. His reads and his versatility have given the Clippers so many options offensively and defensively because he's such a terrific swiss army knife for the team.

    "I just tried to anticipate a little bit the play," Batum said. "Kyle [Lowry] was the guy on fire for them so I figured the play was for him. With Tyler Herro and [Duncan] Robinson on top, I mean I don’t know how I figured it out, but he got the open throw for Lowry so anticipate d the lob play, just waited and it’s there."

    The LA Clippers currently hold a 7-4 record from a six-game winning streak, which is tied for the best winning streak in the league. They'll face the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls in a grueling weekend back-to-back; the Clippers are playing 3 games in 4 nights. They'll need all they can get from Paul George, Nicolas Batum, and the entire team.

