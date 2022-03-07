Skip to main content
Paul George Chooses Frank Vogel Over Doc Rivers

Paul George credited Frank Vogel for who he is as a player.

Paul George was put on the hot seat by Serge Ibaka when he joined him for an episode of "How Hungry Are You?" 

In one of the show's segments, Paul George had to answer rapid-fire questions or drink a cup full of crickets. Serge Ibaka pressed him with a simple question: Doc Rivers or Frank Vogel? 

 "I gotta go with Frank," Paul George said. "Frank is my guy. I wouldn't be who I am, or where I'm at without Frank."

Frank Vogel coached Paul George for five years during their time on the Indiana Pacers together. Vogel was there for George's most formative years, and the two brought each other to the Conference Finals where they came up short against the Miami Heat.

George had a far less amicable relationship with his former head coach on the Clippers, Doc Rivers. After the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the bubble, both George and Rivers pointed fingers at each other. George threw some shade at Rivers for being unable to adjust, and Rivers threw shade by saying it was more on the players for not performing. Paul George ultimately got the last laugh though as the following year he led the Clippers to their first Conference Finals in franchise history, and Doc Rivers blew another massive playoff lead to be eliminated in the Conference Semifinals.

