Paul George and Chris Paul Seem to Have Beef

Everyone knows that Paul George and Devin Booker seem to have their issues, but there has been an unexpected development in a potential issue between Paul George and Chris Paul.

"Next question."

Those were the only words Paul George said when he was asked about what makes Chris Paul tough to contain offensively. There was a small moment after the game ended as well, where both Paul George and Chris Paul refused to shake hands.

There were no prior indications of Paul George and Chris Paul having any issues with each other before this - it could have been something said between the two on the court this season. The likely scenario is that the issue stems from two teams competing with each other over a legitimate chance at a championship.

The dynamic between the Clippers and the Suns is a very entertaining one. Rajon Rondo dislikes Chris Paul, and Paul George dislikes both Devin Booker and Chris Paul. There are multiple layers to this rivalry, which is very rare to come by in the modern NBA.

If the Clippers can hold onto the 3rd seed, there's a good chance these two teams will face each other in the playoffs. It'll be tough to tell how that series will go, but one thing is for sure, it'll be entertaining.

