Paul George Doesn't Want to Put Pressure on Kawhi Leonard Return

There's hope that Kawhi Leonard is working towards a return, but the team doesn't want to add any pressure to Leonard's rehab. Paul George wants to lead the Clippers to win as many games as possible while Leonard is rehabbing.

"I’m excited to get him back whenever he’s ready," George said. "Nobody here wants to put added pressure on his return. His return is his return. Like I’ve been saying, we got a job to do and that’s to continue to play ball, win games, compete. When he’s ready, he’s ready, but that’s his timetable, not ours."

The Clippers have done a decent job of staying afloat without Kawhi Leonard. The team initially started out horribly after going on a four-game losing streak, but have since recovered. After going on a four-game losing streak, the Clippers then immediately won 5 out of the last 7 games. The team has had a relatively easy schedule, and they've been able to capitalize on it, except against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Paul George in particular has done a great job of leading the Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's absence, even winning a Player of the Week award this most recent week. Despite the recent success, the Clippers have a sub-par record because of how poor the start was. The team will need to go on another winning streak if they want to start making up for that gap - a win against the Houston Rockets will put them on that path.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee