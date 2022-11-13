Skip to main content
Paul George Doesn't Want to Put Pressure on Kawhi Leonard Return

Paul George Doesn't Want to Put Pressure on Kawhi Leonard Return

Kawhi Leonard is working towards a return, but the team doesn't want to add pressure.

There's hope that Kawhi Leonard is working towards a return, but the team doesn't want to add any pressure to Leonard's rehab. Paul George wants to lead the Clippers to win as many games as possible while Leonard is rehabbing.

"I’m excited to get him back whenever he’s ready," George said. "Nobody here wants to put added pressure on his return. His return is his return. Like I’ve been saying, we got a job to do and that’s to continue to play ball, win games, compete. When he’s ready, he’s ready, but that’s his timetable, not ours."

The Clippers have done a decent job of staying afloat without Kawhi Leonard. The team initially started out horribly after going on a four-game losing streak, but have since recovered. After going on a four-game losing streak, the Clippers then immediately won 5 out of the last 7 games. The team has had a relatively easy schedule, and they've been able to capitalize on it, except against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Paul George in particular has done a great job of leading the Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's absence, even winning a Player of the Week award this most recent week. Despite the recent success, the Clippers have a sub-par record because of how poor the start was. The team will need to go on another winning streak if they want to start making up for that gap - a win against the Houston Rockets will put them on that path.

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee

USATSI_15522020_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Kyrie Irving is OUT for Clippers vs Nets

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_15520675
News

Kevin Durant Shares High Praise For Kawhi Leonard

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19209012
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Cleared for 5-on-5 Work

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268689
News

Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around

By Joey Linn
indiana-pacers-v-cleveland-cavaliers---game-seven
News

Ty Lue Reveals Unique Challenge of Coaching LeBron James

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19396123
News

Ty Lue Reveals Thoughts on Russell Westbrook

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268439_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Meets K-POP Star Lay Zhang From EXO

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19396119
News

LeBron James Gives Injury Update After Leaving Game vs. Clippers

By Joey Linn