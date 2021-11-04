Paul George Dominant Once Again, LA Clippers Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 126-115

The LA Clippers have a winning streak for the first time this season, and it is largely a product of Paul George's dominance. George poured in 32 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds on 11/18 shooting in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves, and now sits atop the NBA's scoring leaderboard with an average of 28.8 PPG.

While George has been consistently dominant all season, he had not gotten much support from his teammates. That trend changed in this game, with Reggie Jackson having a breakout performance, Terance Mann regaining form, and Nicolas Batum continuing his hot shooting. Jackson had 29 points on 7/9 from deep, Mann added 17 points on 6/7 from the field, and Batum poured in a clutch 20 points on 7/10 from the field.

This all-around performance is what helped propel the Clippers into the Western Conference Finals once Kawhi Leonard went down last postseason, and this is the first time they had put it all together during this young regular season. They needed every bit of it, because this Minnesota Timberwolves team would not go away.

Anthony Edwards looked like a superstar in this matchup, pouring in 28 points, 6 assists, and 3 steals on 11/21 from the field. He was fantastic in this game, and was the only Minnesota player to eclipse 20 points. The Clippers did a relatively good job limiting Karl Anthony-Towns in this matchup, holding him to just 18 points on 6/16 from the field.

In his first game against the Clippers since being traded by them this off-season, Patrick Beverley got the start and nearly had a triple-double. He gave Minnesota 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists on 4/6 from the field. He continues to be a fantastic pickup for the T-Wolves.

When asked postgame about Beverley, head coach Ty Lue said, "I love Pat Bev. He reminds me a lot of myself. I’ll always love that guy. He’ll always have a special place in my heart. It was hard having him on the other side." While Beverley did not break character in this game, picking up a technical foul against his former squad, coach Lue continued to show him love.

While the Clippers have won consecutive games for the first time this season, there are some glaring issues that likely must be addressed before they begin translating into more losses. So far on the season, the Clippers have a 100.5 ORTG, 109.1 DRTG, and -8.6 NTRG in the 184 minutes Eric Bledsoe has been on the floor. These numbers jump up across the board when Bledsoe is on the bench.

In the 152 minutes that Bledsoe has been off the floor, the Clippers have a 104.8 ORTG, 92.9 DRTG, and a +11.9 NTRG. That NTRG would rank 3rd in the NBA, and the DRTG would be 1st by a significant margin. The Clippers have simply been a better team when Bledsoe is off the floor, which is something to look at as the season progresses.

With Terance Mann finally finding his shot in this game, perhaps it will be easier for Ty Lue to justify starting him or Kennard over Bledsoe going forward. So far this season, the Clippers have a +7.2 NTRG when Mann is on the court, and a -12.6 NTRG when he is off the court. Combining these numbers with the on/off numbers for Bledsoe, and it seems as if the team would be greatly benefitted by a starting lineup change.

The Clippers will take on these same Timberwolves on Friday at the same time and same place.

